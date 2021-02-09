MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and that means romance is in the air as couples in love take that big leap and get engaged.
The good news is Florida is home to two of the best places in the nation to have a wedding.RELATED: Palm Beach Town Council To Decide Whether Donald Trump Can Stay At Mar-a-Lago
According to a study by WalletHub, Orlando tops the list of the best places to get married in the United States.
Tampa is ranked No. 9.
The personal finance website compared 20 key indicators of wedding-friendliness, ranging from average wedding cost, to venues and event spaces per capita to wedding vendors in 182 cities.
Other cities in Florida which made the list include St. Petersburg at No. 40, Fort Lauderdale at No. 48, and Tallahassee at No. 61.RELATED: FBI Cyber Unit Trying To Determine Who Hacked Florida Water Plant
Jacksonville, Port St. Lucie and Cape Coral came in No. 72, 74, and 76 respectfully. Pembroke Pines came in at No. 97 and Miami was tied at No. 112.
However, Miami came in first for Facilities & Services for its number of wedding chapels and churches, venues & event spaces, and event planners among other factors.
The average cost of a wedding is about $38,000 according to WalletHub.MORE: Elderly Male, Juvenile Shot In Fort Lauderdale
Also earning top five spots were Fayetteville, North Carolina, at No. 2; Austin, Texas, at No. 3; Portland, Oregon, at No. 4; and Charleston, West Virginia, at No. 5.