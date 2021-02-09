TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Willingness to get COVID-19 vaccinations increased as 2020 came to a close, according to a report released Tuesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Intent to be vaccinated increased among adults by about 10 percentage points between September and December, going from 39.4 percent to 49.1 percent according to the Morbidity and Mortality report.

Adults 65 and older made the biggest gains – 17.1 percentage points – in indicating they would get vaccinated, followed by essential workers, who had a 7.7 percentage-point increase.

Intent to vaccinate is defined as being absolutely certain or very likely to be vaccinated. Vaccination “non intent,” defined as not intending to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, decreased among adults by 6 percentage points, going from 38.1 percent to 32.1 percent.

It decreased by 11.1 percentage points among adults ages 65 and older and by 10.3 percentage points among adults ages 50 to 64.

The report’s findings are based on surveys conducted between Sept. 3 and Oct. 1 and between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20.

