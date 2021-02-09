MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start on Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across South Florida.
Tuesday afternoon will be mainly dry, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. Tuesday night lows will be mild again with low 70s and the potential for patchy fog overnight.
Wednesday we stay warm and humid with highs in the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. On Thursday the rain chance will begin to creep up due to moisture increasing across South Florida. Spotty showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday.
Saturday will be partly sunny with scattered showers. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week with highs soaring to the upper 80s. Some showers and possible storms for Valentine’s day. By Monday temperatures will be cooler with the upper 70s for President’s day.