MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here we go again. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to another major South Florida event being postponed. This time it’s the annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair.

Last year’s Youth Fair was canceled at the very beginning of the pandemic in March.

Fair organizers were confident, at that time, they would be able to reopen in March of 2021. But unfortunately, that is not the case.

Now, the Youth Fair is being rescheduled to November 18 – December 5, 2021.

Officials say they are keeping the best interests of their guests, vendors, volunteers, performers and staff in mind.

The Ticket Conversion Policy that was created for guests who purchased tickets to the 2020 Youth Fair will remain in effect for the rescheduled 2021 Youth Fair. In addition, they are amending the policy to allow refunds.

To claim the refund, guests who purchased tickets online must call 1-800-514-3849 by March 11, 2021 to receive a full refund.