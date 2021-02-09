MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have released a sketch of a man whose body was found last week in a pile of burning trash in northeast Miami-Dade.
On Friday, February 5th, police were alerted by firefighters about the body in the burning debris near the Cottage Cove Apartments, at 18941 Ne 1st Place.
"It's terrible, terrible, we're living in bad times. I am so sorry," said Sheila Washington who lives in the complex.
Police say the body was that of a Black male, who was 20 to 30 years old. He was 5′ 8" with a slim build. They are now trying to identify him.
Anyone who can assist the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers305.com and select “Submit A Tip.”