BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The family of a man who died in Broward Sheriff’s Office custody will get to look at surveillance video of the moments leading up to his death.
Tuesday afternoon, a Broward County judge ruled that BSO needs to release surveillance video connected to the death of 43-year-old Kevin Desir.
Desir's family says Broward County corrections officers beat him while he was being held by jail staff.
Deputies say Desir, who was bipolar, suffered an episode while he was in custody, hurting himself and biting two deputies.
The video will only be released to the plaintiff's lawyers and it will be redacted by the sheriff's office.
The judge ruled the video cannot be released to anyone else.