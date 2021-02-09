FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the Super Bowl 55 champs and a South Florida company is helping their fans celebrate.

Adam Cohen’s Fort Lauderdale shop Atlas Embroidery and Screen Printing is still hard at work printing shirts and sweatshirts for fans that commemorate the big win

“We ran all Sunday night, all Monday, and now another batch of these things today,” said Cohen.

Tom Brady and the Bucs dominated Patrick Mahones and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, winning 31 to 9.

At Cohen’s shop, they were ready to go, whoever the winner was.

“The presses were all set up before the game on both sides, the Chiefs on one side, the Bucs on the other. Then we all watched the game together. As the game progressed we shifted over the production where it needed to be. Starting in the third quarter, we started to shift everything over to the Bucs,” he said.

So hot off the presses in South Florida, official merchandise will head across the country so Bucs fans can sport their latest win.

“If you go to nflshop.com and see all the merchandise, this is where a lot of it is getting produced,” said Cohen.

Cohen said he expects that they will produce tens of thousands of shirts and sweatshirts to meet demand.