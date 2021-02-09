  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Florida Man, Florida News, Miami News, Super Bowl

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – The Florida man who ran onto the field during the Super Bowl in a bright pink leotard, or it could have been a bathing suit, was charged with trespassing and has already been released from jail after posting a $500 bond.

Yuri Andrade, 31, is from Boca Raton, according to Hillsborough County court documents.

(Photo by Qi Heng/VCG via Getty Images)

Police say he is the guy who ran onto the field Sunday night in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 55 wearing a skimpy thong-backed outfit.

But he didn’t quite make it into the end zone before being tackled by security personnel on the 3-yard-line and escorted out of Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

His streaking stunt was apparently a publicity stunt planned by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who according to multiple reports, runs an adult website.

