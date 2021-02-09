FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were shot in what police believe was a domestic violence incident in Fort Lauderdale.

“I heard a bunch of shots, very rapid, six or eight shots,” said neighbor Joe Smariga.

Police said officers were sent to the 2900 block of SW 31 Court around 8:30 a.m. after they received reports of shots fired.

“While on scene, officers did observe several rounds that had been fired. At that same time, subsequently they began to hear gunshots coming very close in the area,” said Fort Lauderdale PD Interim Asst. Chief Frank Sousa.

Police were investigating just a few doors down where there were bullet holes in a neighbor’s truck.

“Officers immediately encountered a female suspect with a firearm. They gave her orders to drop that firearm at, which she complied,” Sousa said.

Police said that woman actually disarmed the suspect.

CBS4’s Ted Scouten later learned the suspect was another woman, who police identified as Gwendlyn Whitfield Dorsey. She was taken into custody.

At some point, an elderly man and a teen approached police. Both had been shot.

“One of those victims was transported to Broward General Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries at this time. We do have another victim who is critical in nature right now and we’re awaiting updates from the hospital,” Sousa said.

Police clarified that it was the elderly male who had non-life-threatening injuries and the juvenile was in critical condition.

Officers spent hours on the scene, questioning people and gathering information.

Detectives told Scouten that six people live at the home, including children. There’s no word who was nearby when the shooting happened.