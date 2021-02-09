MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,023 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
That brings the total to 1,790,743 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 238 additional deaths, bringing the total to 28,526.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.93% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.97%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,454 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 19 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,058.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 386,425.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.72%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.70%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 756 new cases and 7 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,192.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 180,501 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.24% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.87%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 18 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County's overall totals are 5,505 cases and 42 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.60% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.92%.