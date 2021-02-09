CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A handful of Coral Gables residents gathered Tuesday to protest the city’s newest and controversial zoning project.
As city commissioners gear up to make their final vote to bring remote parking and height increases in the downtown areas, residents are pushing back.
CBS4 spoke with one protester who said he feels the city officials are blindsiding them, and using the new project for their personal gain.
"The protest is trying to bring attention to the city that the citizens are the stakeholders," said protester Gordon Sokoloff. "And I've said it in front of the commission, and I'll say it now: Coral Gables is turning into a city that's of the people, by the people, but is for the developers."
Residents are calling on the city commission to slow down its decision and wait until after the April elections to take a final vote.