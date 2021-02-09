MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The hit reality competition series ‘Tough As Nails’ returns for its second season on CBS on Wednesday night with two South Florida competitors.

Twelve new everyday heroes ready to test their strength, agility and mental toughness will battle it out for a cash grand prize, a new truck and the coveted Tough As Nails belt.

“I feel unbelievably excited to be back for season two. America fell in love with our characters, our amazing cast, and they want to see more, said show Creator, Executive Producer & Host Phil Keoghan.

“I was so stoked when I saw a show like this was coming on TV. This is just normal people that do tough jobs,” said Iraida, who is from Miramar.

Iraida, 43, does transport track repairs. She says she’s small and petite but she can handle her own weight.

WATCH: Meet Iraida of Miramar

Iraida isn’t the only contestant from South Florida. So is Angel from Miami.

“My strategy is to give it my blood, sweat, and tears. I’ma give it everything I have,” said Angel.

Angel, 29, is a construction site foreman for jobs associated with water proofing and restoration.

WATCH: Meet Angel of Miami

In addition to Iraida and Angel, the cast includes a steelworker, pipe welder, travel nurse, UPS delivery driver, and a retired Air Force colonel who was a combat aviator for the Navy and Air Force, among others.

“Tough as Nails, I really do think has brought people together, given people a new appreciation for those people who perform essential services for us every day,” said Keoghan. “This is about people who perform a service that’s really important. This show is just putting a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the country.”

The first episode will have the 12 new contenders, who are everyday heroes, take on their first job – making concrete – with the first two to complete the individual task named crew bosses who get to select their own crews for the team competitions.

“What makes Tough as Nails different is that nobody goes home. Even if somebody punches out of the individual competition, they stay on the show all the way to the end of the series competing in a team competition. The goals is that nobody goes home empty handed,” explained Keoghan.

Don’t miss the second season premiere of ‘Tough As Nails’ Wednesday, February 10 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS4.