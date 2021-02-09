WATCH LIVESenate Impeachment Trial Of Former President Donald Trump
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — For the second year in a row, Carnaval Miami is being canceled by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

The organization’s annual flagship events, the Calle Ocho Music Festival, along Miami’s iconic SW 8th Street, and Carnival on the Mile in Coral Gables, are traditionally held in March.

They usually draw hundreds of thousands of people to celebrate Miami’s unique and vibrant culture.

However, both were canceled last year due to the emerging coronavirus pandemic and neither event can be held this year as well. Organizers say “public health is a priority.”

But save the date, because the Kiwanis Club says, “We look forward to dancing in the street together again in 2022.”

Carnaval on the Mile is scheduled for March 5-6, 2022 and the Calle Ocho Music Festival is scheduled for March 13, 2022.

