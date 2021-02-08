  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new exhibit honoring Black History Month and Black families in Miami-Dade.

“The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” is now open at the Stephen P. Clark Center in Downtown Miami.

It’s put together by Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board and features portraits of Black families.

One of the portraits at the “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” exhibit.

“To be a part of what makes Miami-Dade County move forward, to be a part of a Black family that helps everyone and be positive in our community is a wonderful thing,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

The commissioner said the portraits will be up through at least the end of the month.

Another pair of portraits at the “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” exhibit.

Many are also available for purchase.

