MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new exhibit honoring Black History Month and Black families in Miami-Dade.
"The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity" is now open at the Stephen P. Clark Center in Downtown Miami.
It's put together by Miami-Dade County's Black Affairs Advisory Board and features portraits of Black families.
“To be a part of what makes Miami-Dade County move forward, to be a part of a Black family that helps everyone and be positive in our community is a wonderful thing,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon.
The commissioner said the portraits will be up through at least the end of the month.
Many are also available for purchase.