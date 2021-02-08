TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – It’s been almost three years since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Some of those directly affected by the tragedy are coming together to again push for a ban on assault weapons.

On Monday morning, gun safety advocates and elected officials made that push in a virtual event.

Two pieces of legislation have been filed in Tallahassee that would prohibit the sale, transfer or possession of military grade-weapons or large capacity magazines.

State Sen. Gary Farmer is one of the elected officials pushing for the bills to pass during the upcoming state legislative session.

“When you look at these weapons, when you look at the manufacturer weapon specifications, they were designed for one thing and one thing only: to kill large numbers of human beings in the briefest timespan possible. That’s it,” Farmer said. “There’s no sporting purpose to have an AR assault weapon.”

The shooting in Parkland as well as the pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Sandy Hook in Connecticut and the mass shooting inside a movie theater in Colorado all have one thing in common: assault weapons were used.