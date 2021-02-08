NICEVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida panhandle middle school teacher and soccer coach is accused of have a two year sexual relationship with a student.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Hayley Close Hallmark on Friday and charged her with lewd and lascivious conduct with a student by an authority figure. She is being held without bond.
The student, now 17, confided with a high school teacher about the relationship with Hallmark. The teacher then reported it to the school resource officer on Thursday.
The student told an investigator that the relationship started in Aug. 2017 when she was in eighth grade and eventually became physical a year later.
