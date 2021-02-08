TAMPA (CBSMiami) – The Florida man who ran onto the field during the Super Bowl in a bright pink leotard, or it could have been a bathing suit, was charged with trespassing and has already been released from jail after posting a $500 bond.
Yuri Andrade, 31, is from Boca Raton, according to Hillsborough County court documents.
Police say he is the guy who ran onto the field Sunday night in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 55 wearing a skimpy thong-backed outfit.
But he didn't quite make it into the end zone before being tackled by security personnel on the 3-yard-line and escorted out of Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.
His streaking stunt was apparently a publicity stunt planned by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who according to multiple reports, runs an adult website.