MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,737 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
That brings the total to 1,783,720 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 127 additional deaths, bringing the total to 28,288.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.37% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.14%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,370 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 28 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,039.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 384,971.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.42%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.82%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 797 new cases and 16 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,185.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 179,745 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.40% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.98%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 7 new cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 7 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 5,487 cases and 42 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.29% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.84%.