WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Photo Essay, Rafael Murciano, Sequestered

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Living through a pandemic has been tough for many people, but some are able to get through it by adding or keeping music in their lives.

Whether you picked up a new instrument for the first time or improved upon a current talent, musicians and fans are making music all over the world.

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis Calls For Esteban Bovo To Run For Mayor Of Hialeah

It’s been a way to relieve the boredom as we all adapt to a new normal.

RELATED: BSO Busts Restauranteur Turned Drug Dealer Found With "Smorgasbord Of Illegal Drugs" & Lots Of Cash

That’s what our musically-talented CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano did and does in his newest musical photo essay called “Sequestered.”

Enjoy!

MORE: 'It's Your Next Door Neighbor, It's A Senior From Down The Street': Farm Share Seeing 60 Percent Increase In Need

TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

CBSMiami.com Team