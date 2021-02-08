POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say there was more on the menu at a Pompano Beach restaurant than just Chicago-style hot dogs, pizza and chili.
According to BSO, restaurateur Louis Younglove Sr. not only served up hot dogs with fixings, he was also helping people get their fix by peddling drugs.RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis Calls For Esteban Bovo To Run For Mayor Of Hialeah
Younglove was arrested Feb. 4 on more than a dozen drug charges following a months-long investigation.RELATED: 'It's Your Next Door Neighbor, It's A Senior From Down The Street': Farm Share Seeing 60 Percent Increase In Need
He was arrested in the parking lot of his restaurant, Chi-Town Chicago Italian Beef & Hot Dogs, at 334 S.E. 15th St.
Between his car and his Oakland Park home, deputies say they found a “smorgasbord of illegal drugs” including cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, marijuana and various prescription drugs.MORE: 7 People, Including 5 Kids, Displaced In Opa-locka House Fire, Family Dog Died
Detectives also found more than $500,000 in cash. Younglove’s son, Adam, was a passenger in the car. He was found in possession of fentanyl and marijuana and was arrested.