MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The state of Florida is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program for homebound Bay of Pigs veterans and their spouses, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis made the announcement Monday morning from the Bay of Pigs Museum and Library in Miami.
Health care workers will visit the Bay of Pigs veterans in their homes to administer the vaccine, said DeSantis, as part of the state’s plan to vaccinate seniors first.
“We are inspired by folks who have been willing to stand up and fight for freedom. We understand they were on the right side of history,” DeSantis said.
Following the news conference, three veterans who were captured by Fidel Castro’s army in 1961 and were held as prisoners of war for nearly two years, received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.RELATED: Threats Forced Brief Evacuation Of Two Coral Springs Schools
“The veterans of the Bay of Pigs and many of Cuba exiles have lived here in South Florida in freedom and they and their families have served as a backbone of this community for decades,” said DeSantis.
The governor also held a news conference in Aventura last week to announce the start of vaccinations for homebound Holocaust survivors.