OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – The American Red Cross is helping an Opa-locka family whose dog was killed after getting trapped inside a house fire.
The fire broke out inside the home on Wood Street.
According to the Red Cross, seven people were impacted by the blaze, including five children. Nobody was hurt.
CBS4 News was told a neighbor helped get the kids out of the house safely.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.