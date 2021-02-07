MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A memorial service was held Sunday afternoon for slain FBI Agent Dan Alfin at Hard Rock Stadium.

Friends, family, and fellow FBI agents were on hand to remember Alfin, who was just 36-years old at the time of his death.

Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Agent Alfin died early Tuesday when they went to serve a warrant at the Water Terrace Apartments in Sunrise. Three other agents were wounded. The gunman, 55-year-old David Lee Huber, later killed himself.

Alfin leaves behind a wife and a child.

Alfin, who also investigated child exploitation cases, had previously worked at FBI headquarters handling major cases involving violent crimes against children, according to court records. He had a degree in information technology and went through the FBI’s specialized training programs for cybercrimes. He was involved in a major child exploitation investigation dubbed Playpen that resulted in arrests around the world.

During Saturday’s memorial for Schwartzenberger, FBI Director Christopher Wray who addressed her loved ones said special agents Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin, were best friends on and off the field. They made an extraordinary team, he said.

“Two best friends who shared the same passion and determination. Despite all that they witnessed in their careers, they had the same sense of optimism and hope that comes from work. They are two of the very best. This is just heartbreaking,” said Wray.

The FBI Agents Association Membership Assistance Fund has set up a GoFundMe page for the families of both agents. They have set a goal of $500,000.

“Special Agents Schwartzenberger and Alfin devoted their careers to capturing criminals who sexually abuse children. These selfless warriors fought day in and day out to protect innocent children who cannot fight to protect themselves. Crimes against children is a violation so dark that most people are afraid to talk about, and only the strongest among us can handle it,” said Jesse Kranz who organized the fundraiser.

Agent Schwartzenberger was memorialized on Saturday.