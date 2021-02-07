TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – Here’s how the second half of Super Bowl 55 is going:

9:40 p.m.

Tom Brady is closing in on a record seventh Super Bowl title as the struggles continue for Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes threw incomplete after long scrambles on third and fourth down deep in Tampa Bay territory. The stalled drive left the Chiefs trailing 31-9 early in the fourth quarter.

Brady has thrown for three touchdowns, including a pair to old longtime New England teammate Rob Gronkowski in their first season together with the Buccaneers. Mahomes is 15 of 32 for 131 yards with an interception.

___

9:20 p.m.

President Joe Biden says he spent part of Super Bowl Sunday calling watch parties hosting U.S. troops to thank them for their service.

In a tweet Sunday evening, Biden said he called watch parties in Kabul, Afghanistan, and on board the USS Nimitz, an aircraft carrier deployed to the Middle East.

Biden says, “We are forever in debt to those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.”

The president also spoke to the millions of people watching the game on television. Biden and his wife, Jill, appeared in a taped message that aired before the game, calling on the public to observe a moment of silence in remembrance of the more than 400,000 deaths to COVID-19 in the U.S.

9:05 p.m.

The Buccaneers are pulling away from the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Leonard Fournette ran untouched 27 yards for a touchdown to give Tampa Bay a 28-9 lead after Kansas City had opened the second half with a drive to its third field goal.

Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs are still without a touchdown, and the star quarterback is 0 of 6 passing on third down.

Tom Brady has led the Buccaneers to touchdowns on four of their past five drives after punting on the first two possessions.

Fournette joins Terrell Davis (1997 season) and Larry Fitzgerald (2008) as the only players to score in four playoff games in a single postseason. Fournette has his sixth straight playoff game with at least one TD and 50 yards rushing.

PIX: The Weeknd’s Super Bowl 55 Halftime Show

___

8:58 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs got another field goal to start the second half but are still seeking their first touchdown of the Super Bowl.

Harrison Butker kicked a 52-yard field goal to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 21-9. The long kick came after Patrick Mahomes couldn’t connect with Travis Kelce on third and 8.

Mahomes is 0 for 6 passing on third down in the game with Kansas City’s only conversion coming on his run. He led the NFL in the regular season with 47% of his third-down passes going for first downs.

Butker also connected from 49 and 34 yards in the first half and has made all six attempts this season from at least 50 yards.

PIX: First Half Of Super Bowl 55

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)