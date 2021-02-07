MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead, another had to be hospitalized following a double shooting in Pompano Beach.
Officials said the shooting took place Friday night, shortly before midnight, in the area near Northwest 4th Street and 23rd Avenue.
BSO said they received a call at 11:43 p.m., Friday regarding the shooting.
When BSO deputies arrived they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital where one of the victims was pronounced dead.
The other victim remains at the hospital and is being treated.
BSO homicide unit is investigating. The case remains active and ongoing.
