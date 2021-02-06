(CBS Philly) – Who will win the Super Bowl this Sunday? The Price Is Right host Drew Carey is predicting the winner with the most scientific, fool-proof method – a game of Plinko!
You heard it here first! The Price Is Right predicts that Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will walk away with the trophy this Sunday.
Super Bowl coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and runs up through kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The full schedule listed out is as follows, all times Eastern:
11:30 a.m.-12p.m. That Other Pregame Show
12 p.m.-1 p.m. Road To the Super Bowl
1 p.m.-2 p.m. Tony Goes To The Super Bowl
2 p.m.-6 p.m. The Super Bowl Today
6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show
Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.