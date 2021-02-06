SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Plans are now in place for two memorial services for the FBI special agents killd in an ambush in Sunrise.

On Friday afternoon, a viewing was held for Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, at the Kraeer Funeral Home in Pompano Beach. The view is closed to the public.

Over the weekend, there will be memorial ceremonies for Schwartzenberger and Special Agent Daniel Alfin, 36, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Schwartzenberger will be memorialized this Saturday at 2 p.m. Alfin will be honored on Sunday at 2 p.m. Both services are closed to the public.

Schwartzenberger and Alfin died early Tuesday when they went to serve a warrant at the Water Terrace Apartments in Sunrise. Three other agents were wounded. The gunman, 55-year-old David Lee Huber, later killed himself.

Schwartzenberger leaves behind a husband and two young boys. Alfin leaves behind a spouse and one child.

A GoFundMe was set up for the Schwartzenberger family. Initially, a goal of $40,000 was set. But as of Thursday, it totaled more than $80,000.

And a mealtime fundraiser for the Alfin family raised nearly $30,000.

The FBI Agents Association Membership Assistance Fund has set up a GoFundMe page for the families of both agents. They have set a goal of $500,000.

“Special Agents Schwartzenberger and Alfin devoted their careers to capturing criminals who sexually abuse children. These selfless warriors fought day in and day out to protect innocent children who cannot fight to protect themselves. Crimes against children is a violation so dark that most people are afraid to talk about, and only the strongest among us can handle it,” said Jesse Kranz who organized the fundraiser.

Tunnel2Towers, which helps the families of fallen first responders, has announced that they would be paying the mortgages on the family homes of Schwartzenberger and Alfin. Click Here if you would like to donate.