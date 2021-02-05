BOSTON (CBS) — You may have heard that Tom Brady is about to play in the Super Bowl again. You may have also heard that the gentleman has a few Super Bowl records on his Hall of Fame résumé from his double dynastic run in New England.

That should come as no surprise for someone who has averaged a trip to the big game every other year of his career. And while all that really matters are the six rings that Brady can put on his hand(s) from his days with the Patriots, everything else is some nice sugar-free icing on the cake.

Here is a look at all the Super Bowl records that one Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. holds, before he takes the field in the Super Bowl for the 10th time — and first time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer — on Sunday.

– Brady has already been to the Super Bowl nine times. NINE TIMES. That is, you guessed it, a record for any player in NFL history.

– Brady’s six wins in the big game are the record for any player, and in the quarterback fraternity, it’s two ahead of his idol Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw. Brady has more Super Bowl wins than any other quarterback has Super Bowl appearances.

– He owns more Super Bowl rings than 30 NFL franchises, which is also pretty wild.

– Brady has four Super Bowl MVPs — more than anyone else. He won the award in XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams, Super Bowl XXXVIII over the Carolina Panthers, Super Bowl XLIX over the Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons.

– Brady’s 18 Super Bowl touchdown passes are more than anyone else, almost more than the next two guys on the list (Montana had 11 and Bradshaw had nine) combined. He spread those 18 touchdowns out to 12 different receivers.

– Brady also owns the most career passing yards in Super Bowl history (2,838) and the most passing yards in a single game with 505, which he set in New England’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles. It broke his own record of 466 yards set against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Yes, Brady has so many Super Bowl records that he breaks his own from time to time.

– Brady owns the most passing attempts (392) and most completions (256) in Super Bowl history. He also owns the most passing attempts (62) and the most completions (41) in a single Super Bowl, which came in New England’s comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

– He set the record for most consecutive completions in a Super Bowl with 16 in Super Bowl XLVI.

– Despite playing in all those Super Bowls against the best team’s that the NFC had to offer, Brady has only thrown six career Super Bowl interceptions. That is only the fourth-most, behind John Elway’s eight (in five games) and seven each by Craig Morton (two games) and Jim Kelly (four games).

– Brady threw 48 straight passes without getting picked off in two different Super Bowls, though they were both New England losses.

– All that winning means there was probably a game-winning drive or two involved. How about six? Brady led game-winning drives to take the lead or break a tie in the fourth quarter of each of New England’s Super Bowl wins, making him, obviously, the only quarterback to lead game-winning drives in six Super Bowls.

– Brady is the only quarterback to start and win three Super Bowls before his 28th birthday.

– Brady is already the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, lifting the Lombardi when he was 41 years and 184 days old back in 2019. The now-43-year-old can once again break his own record with a win over the Chiefs on Sunday.