  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Super Bowl, The Price Is Right

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Who will win the Super Bowl this Sunday?

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey is predicting the winner with the most scientific, fool-proof method – a game of Plinko!

You heard it here first! The Price Is Right predicts that Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will walk away with the trophy this Sunday.

RELATED: CBS4 Sports Anchors Jim Berry &amp; Mike Cugno On Same Page With Super Bowl LV Picks

CBS4 is the place to watch Super Bowl 55.

Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. and the kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is at 6:30 p.m.

TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.

CBSMiami.com Team