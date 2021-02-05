MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a cool start Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
It was about 10 to 15 degrees warmer, however, compared to Thursday morning’s temps.
It will be warmer in the afternoon too, with highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.
This weekend the warm-up continues.
Saturday morning we’ll wake up with the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. It will be warm, humid, and breezy with the potential for passing showers.
Trending On CBSMiami.com
Neighbor Describes FBI Shooting Suspect David Huber As A ‘Loner’ Who Once Pulled A Gun On Pest Control Worker
Stimulus Check Latest: Help Is Nearing. What’s The Timeline For Next Economic Relief Payment?
FBI To Pay Tribute To Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger & Daniel Alfin With Memorial Service At Hard Rock Stadium
The rain chance is higher on Super Bowl Sunday due to more moisture around. Highs will be near 80 degrees with the chance for scattered showers and some storms.
Spotty showers will be possible on Monday too. We stay warm early next week with highs in the low 80s.