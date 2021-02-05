MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at Miami-Dade County vaccination sites.
Miami-Dade County will directly contact eligible individuals to schedule vaccine appointments at county sites (including Tropical Park, Zoo Miami, and Miami Dade College North Campus) as new vaccines are received.
Preregistration can be done online at miamidade.gov/vaccine or by phone by calling 305-614-2014. People who are deaf or hard of hearing, or a TTY user, can call 711 (Florida Relay Service) or email 311@miamidade.gov for assistance.
Demand for vaccines is currently much greater than the existing supply, which Miami-Dade County receives from the state and the federal government. County officials ask for patience from those who sign up to schedule vaccine appointments in the weeks ahead as new vaccines are received.
“We need to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as fast and as fairly as possible to protect all our residents and move our economy forward out of the crisis,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We have clearly heard feedback from our community and are proud to create a new, more equitable distribution platform to reduce anxiety around scheduling appointments and allows seniors 65+ and healthcare workers to register to receive vaccines as they become available.”
More information and updates about where vaccines are currently available across Miami-Dade can be found at miamidade.gov/vaccine.