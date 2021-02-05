  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, MDPD, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who were reportedly shot in Northwest Miami on Friday afternoon.

Detectives said the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Fields Apartments in the 2000 block of NW 64 Street.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, who was not identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died as a result of his wounds.

Police say a second victim, a woman self-admitted to Ryder Trauma Center. Authorities said she also died from her wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

