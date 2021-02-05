MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Bouncer Marc Vallin is charged with two counts of aggravated battery for a violent altercation at a high-end hotel and it was caught on surveillance video.

According to the police report, Vallin was working security at the Nautilus by Arlo at 1825 Collins Avenue when he got into a dispute with a couple from Michigan over the dress code on January 31.

During an argument with the woman, police say Vallin pushed her down three steps, causing her to fall on her knees and elbows.

When the man attempted to help the woman, the police report states Vallin grabbed him by the head and escorted out of the hotel but not before slamming his head into the front door glass entrance as he was forcefully throwing him out.

WATCH: Surveillance Video of Altercation

The victim fell to the ground, at which time, Vallin can be seen on surveillance video, kicking him in the head once, which knocked him unconscious.

The surveillance video was released by the Miami Beach Police Department on Feb. 4.

According to police, the woman had injuries consistent with the fall and the man was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center where he was treated for a concussion.

Vallin surrendered to police voluntarily on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and was charged with two counts of aggravated battery.