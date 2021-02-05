  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a double shooting in the northeastern part of the county.

It happened overnight at NE 159th Street and 6th Avenue.

Investigators said two people were shot inside a car. The car, in the middle of the road, was riddled with bullets.

Police said a man and woman were taken to Aventura Hospital where they were listed as stable.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

