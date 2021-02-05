MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a double shooting in the northeastern part of the county.
It happened overnight at NE 159th Street and 6th Avenue.
Investigators said two people were shot inside a car. The car, in the middle of the road, was riddled with bullets.
Police said a man and woman were taken to Aventura Hospital where they were listed as stable.
Trending On CBSMiami.com
Neighbor Describes FBI Shooting Suspect David Huber As A ‘Loner’ Who Once Pulled A Gun On Pest Control Worker
Stimulus Check Latest: Help Is Nearing. What’s The Timeline For Next Economic Relief Payment?
FBI To Pay Tribute To Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger & Daniel Alfin With Memorial Service At Hard Rock Stadium
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.