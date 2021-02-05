MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 11,543 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 1,763,873 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 215 additional deaths, bringing the total to 27,698.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.80% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.43%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,717 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 22 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,964.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 380,716.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.30%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.94%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,175 new cases and 11 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,150.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 177,319 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.97% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.06%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 30 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,455 cases and 41 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.78% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.34%.