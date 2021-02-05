MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A grisly discovery in a pile of burning trash at an apartment complex in northeast Miami -Dade.

Just after 6 a.m., Miami-Dade police received a call about a body in amongst the burning rubbish at NE 189th Street and NE 1st Place.

Law enforcement said the body was that of a Black male, but they were having trouble determining an age.

“It’s terrible, terrible, we’re living in bad times. I am so sorry,” said Sheila Washington who lives in the complex.

Miami-Dade police and fire rescue personnel raced to the scene after getting the call. Their arrival woke up some who lived in the complex.

“Crazy. I was coming out of the house and I smelled burning,” said K.P. who did not his name used in this report.

Danny Chandler, a sanitation worker, was supposed to pick up a large dumpster there but said he was told by police not to touch it because they needed to search it for possible evidence.

“They told me not to take it because there might be a gun, a dead body, or something in it,” he said. “It’s just messed up what here. I was just trying to do my job and be done with it.”

“Yeah, it’s crazy. People are doing crazy stuff,” he added.

K.P. said he’s lived in the area for nearly two decades.

“It’s sad like I don’t know man,” K.P. “I’ve been staying here for 19 years and this is the first time I have seen something like this.”

K.P. said people who have information about this should come forward.

“They need to do that in a case like this. I am sure they will find out what happened,” he said.

Washington feels the same way.

“I am sure someone knows something,” she said.

Miami-Dade police have not confirmed that this was a homicide. The body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office which will determine the cause of death.