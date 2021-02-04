MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced on Thursday the establishment of the Tua Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.
The Tua Foundation will primarily focus on charitable endeavors in South Florida, Alabama and Hawai`i.
In recognition of the foundation launch, three grants of $16,667 (totaling $50,000) were awarded on Feb. 4 to the Police Athletic League of North Miami, Big Oak Ranch in Springville, AL, and and the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in Honolulu, HI.
“It is my deepest hope that the Tua Foundation will make a meaningful impact in support of those in need.” said Tua Tagovailoa, Founder & Chairman. “Helping others is a tenet of my faith and who I am. This is a cause close to my heart.”
This past June, Tua established a $300,000 scholarship endowment to benefit his high school, Saint Louis School in Honolulu. Four scholarships will be awarded to students from Hawaii over the next four years, each named in honor of his grandparents.
Tua Tagovailoa was selected No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He attended the University of Alabama, where he set the all-time record for passing touchdowns and was named MVP of the 2017 College Football National Championship Game.
For more information, visit www.TuaFoundation.org.