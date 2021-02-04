MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 85-year-old Dorothy McCray.
McCray, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing Thursday at 3 p.m. from 241 NW 50 St.
She was last seen wearing a white dress with a black shirt underneath.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.