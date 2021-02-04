MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday, Make-a-Wish Southern Florida made the dreams of owning a puppy a reality for a 16-year-old girl suffering from brain cancer.

Cesilia Riquelme has been undergoing cancer treatment for the past seven months.

“We know that’s especially brutal for children her age and she wanted someone to keep her company and now she has Rocky,” said Richard Kelly. He is with Make-a-Wish foundation. They granted her wish after hearing her story.

“We’re changing their lives in such a positive manner. You can see she instantly bonded with Rocky, her forever friend,” said Kelly.

Seven months of treatment have been difficult for her and her parents. So, this was a welcome relief for the family.

“I’m so happy my daughter always wanted a little puppy,” said Abel Riquelme, her father.

Rocky, a Maltese, is known for being gentle and affectionate. Rocky will be getting all of Cesilia’s attention since she is an only child.

“Everything has been difficult for a year now. This will help her feel better emotionally and physically,” said her father.

As for how she is really feeling, “It’s crazy because he’s mine now I’ve only ever been able to hold other people’s dogs. I know it’s mine. It’s hard to believe.”

Click here to donate to Make-a-Wish Southern Florida.