By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Army, Goodwill, Local TV, Miami News, Rafael Murciano

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Something about the work done by Goodwill South Florida might surprise you.

The organization is taking on another project for the U.S. Army.

Goodwill’s manufacturing team will make the men’s and women’s dress shirts and caps for the Army’s new dress uniform.

A mockup of the new Army dress uniform Goodwill South Florida’s manufacturing team is working on (CBS4)

More from CBSMiami.com
FBI: Gunman Who Killed Two Agents Identified As David Huber
Slain FBI Agents Schwartzenberger, Alfin Spent Years Taking Down Predators
‘A Very Dark Day’: FBI Loses 2 Agents Shot & Killed While Serving Warrant

CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano went inside Goodwill’s headquarters in Miami for a firsthand look at what that entails.

CBSMiami.com Team