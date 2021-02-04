MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis stopped by Aventura Thursday morning to announce a new vaccination pilot program and a historic first for the state.

The Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center is the first synagogue in the state, possibly in the country, to be an interfaith vaccination site for seniors.

“For the past three weeks, our synagogue has proudly helped more than 600 seniors and 50 holocaust survivors obtain appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Words can hardly express how meaningful this effort has been,” said Rabbi Jonathan Berkun said.

Governor Ron DeSantis stopped by the center on Thursday where he also announced the launch of a new project.

“I just returned from a condo complex in Aventura because we did the inaugural homebound seniors vaccination pilot project that launched today. What we are doing is dedicating 1,500 doses a week to be able to bring COVID-19 vaccines to seniors who may be homebound or may have difficulty traveling,” he said.

The governor said the state has been trying to get the vaccine out in a way that is convenient for those who want a vaccination. He acknowledged that not everyone can go to a drive-thru site or a Publix pharmacy.

“We thought it was important to fill a niche. Now some hospitals have been doing this and some of the county health departments have been, so this is another effort in that direction to make sure that folks aren’t left behind,” said DeSantis.

The governor said the first 750 doses will be brought to Holocaust survivors. He said they are working with Jewish family services organizations in South Florida and the Holocaust Documentation Center in Hollywood to identify people who are eligible.

DeSantis said so far they have done 25 vaccine events in places of worship throughout the state where more than 13,000 people have been vaccinated. He the event Thursday at the center is the first to be interfaith.

“You have folks from all walks of life, from all different faiths, coming together. We have 176 members of this synagogue, we have 175 members of the Islamic Center of Greater Miami, and we have 175 members of Trinity Church all coming together to provide vaccines for seniors. I want to thank all of the religious leaders for working together and putting our seniors first,” he said. “I think it’s going to make an incredible difference.”

The governor said they will continue to find ways to get to seniors in underserved communities and will continue to put seniors first.

“Of all the vaccines distributed in Florida, close to 75 percent of the shots have gone to senior citizens. That is the right priority,” said DeSantis.

Florida has about 4.5 million seniors. The governor said about 30 percent of all seniors in the state, or more than 1.3 million, have received at least one shot.

As for the state receiving additional vaccines, DeSantis said he thinks that there will be another modest increase in first doses next week. He added that he thinks the federal pharmacy program will soon be activated.

“We have been waiting for this for a number of weeks. The federal pharmacy program will take doses, not involving the state allocation, and send them directly to specified pharmacies. In Florida, we’re looking at Walmart, we’re looking at Winn Dixie, and we’re looking at Publix as three that can be able to handle that,” he said.

DeSantis said he hopes to make announcements about this development in the near future.