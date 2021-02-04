MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An overnight fire forced a Miramar family from their home.
It happened in the 7900 block of Miramar Boulevard.
The homeowner said he believes it was an electrical fire that started in a walk-in closet. He said he tried putting it out with a garden hose and fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived.
Four people and five dogs were inside the home at the time, no one was hurt.
More from CBSMiami.com
FBI: Gunman Who Killed Two Agents Identified As David Huber From Sunrise
Slain FBI Agents Schwartzenberger, Alfin Spent Years Tracking, Arresting Suspected Child Predators
‘A Very Dark Day’: FBI Loses 2 Agents Shot & Killed While Serving Warrant In Sunrise
The Red Cross is assisting the family.