By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An overnight fire forced a Miramar family from their home.

It happened in the 7900 block of Miramar Boulevard.

The homeowner said he believes it was an electrical fire that started in a walk-in closet. He said he tried putting it out with a garden hose and fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived.

Four people and five dogs were inside the home at the time, no one was hurt.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

