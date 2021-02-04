MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,711 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

That brings the total to 1,752,330 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 226 additional deaths, bringing the total to 27,698.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.76% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.91%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,447 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 23 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,942.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 377,999.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.74%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.18%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 838 new cases and 14 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,139.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 176,144 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.36% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.61%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 12 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,425 cases and 41 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.67% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.06%.