MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Super Bowl Sunday may look and feel a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but if you are having a few friends over (be sure to wear a mask), or if you are enjoying the game with family and friends virtually, be sure to print these special Big Game Bingo cards to play at home as the action unfolds on the field!

Televised by CBS, the game promises to be the first big viewing extravaganza of the year so get your cards and get ready to add Big Game Bingo to your party or virtual watch party.

We created six different cards you can download and print.

The boxes include everything from the traditional football plays plus “Puppy in Commercial” to “Surprise Halftime Show Appearance,” to “Coach Fixes Mask On Camera” — to keep it interesting for even the most novice sports fan.

Each card is designed to be used throughout the game and halftime show.

For those unfamiliar with the traditional rules of bingo, they are simple. Just cross off five in a row (horizontal, vertical or diagonal) and yell “bingo!” and you’re the winner.

Keep the game going by playing CrissCross, Four Corners and Blackout Bingo or just make up your own.

To make things more interesting, come up with your own prizes for traditional Bingo, CrissCross, Four Corners and Blackout.

There are six different cards so be sure to print all six, hand them to your party guests and have fun!