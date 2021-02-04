MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted for the attempted sexual assault of a woman in Miami Shores.
According to investigators with the MDPD Special Victims Bureau, a woman was walking north on NE 6th Avenue near 92nd Street on Sunday, December 20, 2020 around 2:45 a.m. when a man shoved her to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her.
The woman fought back and he ran away.
But she managed to get a look at him and gave information for a sketch, which was released on Thursday.
However, he was wearing a black hoodie, which covered his head and part of his face. It is unknown if the subject has facial hair.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477), or any detective in the Miami-Dade Special Victims Bureau, at 305-715-3300. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”