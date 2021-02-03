MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite a pandemic that forced many changes this season, Super Bowl LV is kicking off this Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Plans are in place to help keep everyone coming to Tampa safe.

Santiago Corrada, President & CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, said they are ready.

“We’ve hosted during the Gulf War, we hosted during the recession in 2009, and now obviously we have the pandemic in play, so we’ve had to adjust,” he said.

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t even get into town until Saturday. The Bucs will be isolated in their practice facility.

As for the fans, there will be far fewer. Only 25,000 fans will be inside the stadium for the game Sunday. Approximately 7,500 of them will be vaccinated health workers. They are special guests of the NFL.

Everyone will be spaced out as much as possible. Masks are required at the interactive Super Bowl Experience and at the game on Sunday.

“Every fan, every guest, every person that is working at the stadium, they arrive will receive a KN-95 mask, will receive bacterial wipes, will receive hand wipes, will receive a safety card and everyone will be in masks,” said Jon Barker, head of live event productions for the NFL.

Officials in Tampa are confident their safety plan will work, and they say the key is for everyone to follow the rules.

You can watch Super Bowl LV on CBS4.