SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The FBI agents shot at a Sunrise apartment complex early Tuesday morning were reportedly ambushed.

CBS4’s Jim DeFede has learned from a source that the agents were shot through the door, never making it into the apartment.

The gunman reportedly used a high-powered rifle, and other weapons were found inside.

WATCH: Facing South Florida’s Jim DeFede Shares Details On How Case Unfolded

Sources at CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald said the gunman saw the agents coming through a doorbell camera.

The shooting happened at the Water Terrace apartment complex on Reflections Boulevard. The agents were there to serve a warrant as part of a child porn investigation.

“Around 6 o’clock you hear like a rapid, ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom.’ I think it’s a car. Two minutes later you get the same rumbling, boom, boom, boom, boom. It wakes my wife up and she thinks it’s gunfire,” said Julius McLyont, who lives nearby.

Special Agents Daniel Alfin, 36, and Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, were killed. Three other Special Agents were injured, two are being treated at Broward Health Medical Center.

“Every day, FBI Special Agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement.

‘A Very Dark Day’: FBI Loses 2 Agents Shot & Killed While Serving Warrant In Sunrise

‘Something Went Awfully, Awfully Wrong’ Says Former FBI Agent On Shooting In Sunrise

A truly shaken FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro called Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger heroes.

“It takes an incredibly special person to answer the call and do the heroic work of an FBI special agent. It requires self-sacrifice. It requires putting oneself in harm’s way not once, but again and again,” he said. “Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do to keep the American people safe.”

WATCH: FBI Press Conference On Fatal Shooting

The suspected gunman barricaded himself for several hours before he shot and killed himself, according to a source. The FBI confirmed the suspect was dead.