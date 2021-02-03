  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Emergency landing, Local TV, Miami News, Weston

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-75 near Weston.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the plane came down near mile marker 26, it then pulled onto the median.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said there were two men on board, neither was injured.

The pilot told officials he had to land due to a fuel leak.

The Cessna 210J is registered to David Olin of Jupiter, according to the FAA.

The sheriff’s office urged drivers to stay clear of the area until it can be removed.

