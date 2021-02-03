FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-75 near Weston.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the plane came down near mile marker 26, it then pulled onto the median.
#BSFR and #BSO are operating at the scene of an aircraft which made an emergency landing in the roadway at I75 at MM26 near #Weston. Travelers should remain clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/wHDd55YPZu
— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 3, 2021
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said there were two men on board, neither was injured.
The pilot told officials he had to land due to a fuel leak.
More from CBSMiami.com
‘A Very Dark Day’: FBI Loses 2 Agents Shot & Killed While Serving Warrant In Sunrise
‘Something Went Awfully, Awfully Wrong’ Says Former FBI Agent On Shooting In Sunrise
Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Trump’s Return
The Cessna 210J is registered to David Olin of Jupiter, according to the FAA.
The sheriff’s office urged drivers to stay clear of the area until it can be removed.