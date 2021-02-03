MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, CBS4 cameras captured FBI agents comforting each other as they waited outside the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office for slain Special Agent Laura Schwartzenburger to be transported to a funeral home.

Schwartzenburger was killed with Special Agent Daniel Alfin on Tuesday morning as they executed a search warrant at the home in a child pornography case.

Schwartzenburger and Alfin spent years tracking and arresting suspected child predators.

Alfin’s expert cyber work led to the arrest and 30-year prison term of Steven Chase, suspected of operating the world’s largest child porn site.

Alfin said at the time, “As they get smarter, we adapt. We find them. It’s a cat and mouse game, except, it’s not a game. Kids are being abused and it’s our job to stop that.”

“Laura was the perfect FBI agent,” said Justin Brown, who runs the CrossFit Gym in Coral Springs where Schwartzenburger worked out.

The gym is holding a fundraiser to help her two young children.

More from CBSMiami.com

‘A Very Dark Day’: FBI Loses 2 Agents Shot & Killed While Serving Warrant In Sunrise

‘Something Went Awfully, Awfully Wrong’ Says Former FBI Agent On Shooting In Sunrise

Deaths Of FBI Agents Will Most Likely Lead To Warrant Service Modifications

On Wednesday, the FBI identified David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old who had no previous criminal history, as the man who shot and killed the FBI agents.

Law enforcement sources told CBS Miami, it was Huber who engaged agents in a gun battle when they arrived at his Sunrise apartment to execute a pre-dawn search warrant in a child pornography case.

A Gofundme page has been set up for the family of agent Laura Schwartzenburger, click here if you would like to help.