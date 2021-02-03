MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cold start across South Florida with most of Broward and Miami-Dade seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. It was chilly across the Keys too, lows fell to the upper 50s and low 60s across Monroe County.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the potential for falling iguanas in the and again Wednesday night due to the extreme cold weather. They may fall from trees, but they are not dead. The reason the iguanas appear asleep or still is because they are cold-blooded.

“They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s,” said the National Weather Service of Miami.

Wednesday afternoon we will enjoy plenty of winter sun and cool highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday night will likely be even colder as high pressure sets up over the northeast Gulf of Mexico ushering in the coldest air of the season across the entire state. Models are forecasting mostly low 40s in Broward and Miami-Dade. Some inland areas may drop to the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon our temperatures will be milder, in the mid-70s, as high pressure moves into the western Atlantic and our winds shift out of the east. That onshore flow will allow a gradual warming trend into the weekend.

Although Friday morning will still be chilly with the low 50s, our highs will rebound to the upper 70s by Friday afternoon.

Saturday morning will be cool with the low 60s and highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. By Sunday we’ll be back in the low 80s with the potential for spotty showers.